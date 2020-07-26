Pondei’s Collapse At NASS Was Fake, He Came With A Plan To Evade Questions – Hon Igbakpa

“Professor Pondie’s collapse during probe is fake and happened because the Acting Chairman NDDC, simply has no answers to questions that were forwarded to him by the Constitutional Panel”.

This disclosure was made by a house of representatives member representing Ethiope Federal constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa recently.

According to him, “there comes a time when the children of the Prof Pondei will maybe in the future question the card played by him to choose fainting over facing the realities that was before him in answering questions that shouldered on money spent by the agency”.

Hon Igbakpa stated that the former acting NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh did not falter with her actions and at such did wrong to no one.

“The video of Pondei’s collapse will for long remain on the net, that his children will ask him the kind of questions that were too difficult to provide answers to, and one that nearly cost his life”, he noted.

“It was funny how he Pondei was at the brink of death during probe, everyone became worried, only for him to later leave the hospital in less than two hours. To me I would say he actually came with a plan”.

“A Professor of great repute, suddenly became numb. You see I believe the questions were just too much for him, he had no answer to the allegations that is why he faked unconsciousness, while adding further that my spirit didn’t see and agree with his faint as real. It was all deceptively crafted”, he explained.