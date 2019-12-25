Pope bemoans kidnapping, ‘extremist’ attacks in Nigeria

Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Wednesday to denounce attacks on Christians in Africa and prayed for victims of conflict, natural disasters and disease in the world’s poorest continent. The pontiff urged “comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.” The pope prayed for those “who suffer because of violence, natural disasters or outbreaks of disease” as well as migrants undertaking a perilous and potentially deadly sea crossing to Europe to seek a better life.