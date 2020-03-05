Pope Francis names new Bishops for USA, Nigeria, Republic of Congo

The Head of Catholic Church, Pope Francis has appointed new Bishops for Atlanta, USA and Kinkala, Republic of Congo; as well as the first Bishop the newly established Diocese of Ekwulobia, Nigeria, according to Vatican News.

The Vatican on Thursday announced a number of episcopal appointments, including the first Bishop for a new diocese in Nigeria.

On Thursday, Pope Francis established the Diocese of Ekwulobia, in south eastern Nigeria, and named Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke as its first Ordinary. Bishop Okpaleke is the Bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Ahiara. The new Diocese is formed from a part of the territory of the Diocese of Awka, and will be a suffragan See of the Metropolitan See of Onitsha.

Pope Francis has also named new Bishops for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, USA, and the Diocese of Kinkala, Republic of Congo.

Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., currently serving as Bishop of Savannah, has been appointed as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Atlanta, USA. He succeeds Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who was transferred last year to the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

In Kinkala, Father Ildevert Mathurin Mouanga has been named to succeed Bishop Louis Portella Mbuyu, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis. Father Mouanga, a priest of the Diocese of Kinkala, is currently the Rector of the Theological Interdiocesan Major Seminary “Emile Biayenda” in Brazzaville.