Popular Artist CDQ Threatens Tinubu

October 1, 2020
 

Popular Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ has called out Nigerian Medical Practitioner, Seyi Tinubu for disrespecting him at Davido’s residence.

Both Seyi Tinubu and CDQ were yesterday at Davido’s house in Banana Island when an incident transpired between both parties.

CDQ believed that he was disrespected by the son of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, adding that there was every need to call him out on his bad behaviour.

CDQ who reacted via his twitter handle, posted that he wasn’t going to accept being insulted by Seyi Tinubu even as he was not given birth to with a silver spoon.

He further threatened to publicize also on National television what transpired between them.

