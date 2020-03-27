0 comments

Popular Controversial Australian Sheikh Mocks Nigerian Ruler, Buhari For Referring to COVID19 as ‘COVIK One-Nine’

by on March 27, 2020
 

Few days after Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation for the first time on the coronavirus pandemic, Mohammad Tawhidi, a Muslim influencer and reformist Imam who is also a controversial figure, has taken to Twitter to mock the Nigerian Ruler for his error in pronunciation.

@Imamofpeace tweeted:

“The President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari still doesn’t know the name of the virus killing 24,000+ at such a rapid rate. Addressing the nation about it for the first time, he pronounced the virus as ‘CIVIK 1-9’.

His friend, Imran Khan, thinks Japan and Germany share a border.”

Imran Khan and Tamim of Qatar were not left out of his latest mockery session.

Calling Nigeria Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari the dumbest person in Nigeria, he tweeted again:

“Top 3 leaders:

1- Imran Khan. Professional beggar, terror-sympathizer, thinks Japan and Germany are neighbours.

2- Muhammadu Buhari, dumbest person in Nigeria. Scared of terrorists, promises to fight the COVIKK virus.

3- Tamim of Qatar: Thinks he’s sexy. Answers only to mummy.”

Chuks Azotani


