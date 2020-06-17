Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster Dies

Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster is dead, some reports say he may have died from Covid-19 complications.

He died Wednesday Morning in a Lagos Hospital after battling an illness.

Host of ” Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Frank Edoho said : ” I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very dark year. How can I over come to unending melancholy. Rest in peace , dear Friend”.

I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster.. ♥️ you played your part with grace and excellence.. we will not forget you.



Rest In Peace King — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 17, 2020

We had Lagos OAPs pre and post Dan Foster.



Pre Dan Foster, very few had "abroadian accents".



Post Dan Foster, that changed.



He was a giant; changed radio in Lagos. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) June 17, 2020

Dan Foster was a judge of ” Nigeria’s Got Talent”, and was also know as ” Top Dawg” by his fans. He worked with Radio Stations from Cool FM, City FM to Classic FM.