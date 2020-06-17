0 comments

Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster Dies

Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster is dead, some reports say he may have died from Covid-19 complications.

He died Wednesday Morning in a Lagos Hospital after battling an illness.

Host of ” Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Frank Edoho said : ” I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very dark year. How can I over come to unending melancholy. Rest in peace , dear Friend”.

Dan Foster was a judge of ” Nigeria’s Got Talent”, and was also know as ” Top Dawg” by his fans. He worked with Radio Stations from Cool FM, City FM to Classic FM.

