Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster Dies

Popular Lagos Radio Host, Dan Foster is dead, some reports say he may have died from Covid-19 complications.
He died Wednesday Morning in a Lagos Hospital after battling an illness.
Host of ” Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Frank Edoho said : ” I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very dark year. How can I over come to unending melancholy. Rest in peace , dear Friend”.
Dan Foster.. ♥️ you played your part with grace and excellence.. we will not forget you.— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 17, 2020
Rest In Peace King
We had Lagos OAPs pre and post Dan Foster.— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) June 17, 2020
Pre Dan Foster, very few had "abroadian accents".
Post Dan Foster, that changed.
He was a giant; changed radio in Lagos.
Dan Foster was a judge of ” Nigeria’s Got Talent”, and was also know as ” Top Dawg” by his fans. He worked with Radio Stations from Cool FM, City FM to Classic FM.