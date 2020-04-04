Popular ‘Lean On Me’ Musician Bill Withers Dies at 81

The Legendary musician Bill Withers has died at age 81 from heart Complications.

Withers was known for his hit songs, ‘Lean on me’ and ‘Ain’t no sunshine ‘ among others. He retired in the mid 1980s and lived a private life. Although he retired, his songs remained great influences on Hip-Hop and R&B

A statement from his family stated:

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”