Popular Nollywood Producer, Chico Ejiro Dies After Having Seizure Attack

By Onwuka Gerald

A popular Nollywood movie producer, Chico Ejiro, has died after having seizure attack.

He died on Friday, 25 December 2020, at about 2 am.

Ejiro was known for his popularity for blockbuster movies in the 90s.

He passed on in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure. Ejiro just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

Prior to his death, Ejiro was a movie director, screenwriter, and producer. He held the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of produced movies.