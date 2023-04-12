YouTube is a trove of great music and going better in the coming years. Let’s talk and share the most popular YouTube songs of 2023 that you need to listen to on repeat. Let’s check the YouTube playlists.

YouTube Playlists

If someone is looking for new and old songs, go to YouTube and find the best playlist. There is a variety of music like upbeat dance, mellow tunes, and others when you must move your body and feel good. We also made a list for you in which some of the most popular YouTube tracks are included.

The second best way to find the music is to search the YouTube trending playlist. It features songs that are currently popular on social media. The list is made according to everyone’s taste; these never get old. Just look at YouTube’s best classic rock playlist; we have compiled some, so have a look, and hopefully, you will enjoy these popular YouTube songs in 2023.

Most Popular YouTube Songs 2023 That You Need To Listen On Repeat

Gangnam Style by Psy

This one is a hilarious track on which the dance moves could be endless. No doubt it is fun to listen to and watch.

I Kissed a Girl By Katy Perry

It is an amazing and catchy song by Katy Perry. It is sweet and soft sounding in the music-listening experience. It is a love story that touches everyone’s heart.

Walking On Sunshine By Katrina & The Waves

This is a very iconic tune, and everyone will love it. With this upbeat rhythm, you will feel happy and even dance on the floor all day. It is best to enjoy in an outdoor space.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qK5KhQG06xU/hqdefault.jpg

Thrift Shop by Macklemore &Ryan Lewis ft Ray Dalton

Thrift Shop gives lessons to us; that’s why it is a very motivating song. The lesson never has anything does not mean we have to let our style go to waste. You can sing these catchy lyrics for hours.

Havana By Camila Cabello ft Young Thug

Another popular Youtube song from 2023 that could be listening on repeat is Havana by Camila and Young Thug.

This will make you want to jump up and down on your seat. Undoubtedly, it’s a great relaxing way after a hectic long day.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody By Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston sings this beautiful song. Everyone feels moving or hears racing when we listen to this.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eH3giaIzONA/hqdefault.jpg

No Tears Left To Cry By Mac Miller & Ariana Grande

There is an upbeat song on this list to put a smile on your face. The song’s name is amazing; no doubt everyone can enjoy this. It makes you feel good and inspires you to take on new challenges.

The Shape of You by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran

This song does not need an introduction, as everyone has already listened a billion times. The song lyrics are pretty hard and perfect for any occasion while working, having a party with friends, etc.

Smells like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Let’s talk about another incredible and popular YouTube song named Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana; this hit single came in 1991 and is still considered one of the greatest rock songs ever. Also, it was featured in the cult classic movie Mean Streets in 1992. Besides, repeatedly played at many major events like World Cup 2006 and Super Bowl 2004.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hTWKbfoikeg/hqdefault.jpg

Closer By Ne-Yo feat

Last but not least, Closer Song by Ne-Yo was released in 2005. This is a very soulful song and gained popularity in a very short time. Now it has been used in many movies.

Bottom Line

There is a variety of music so everyone will love it. In a nutshell, there are countless songs that you can listen to on repeat. However, we made a list of everyone’s tastes which are most popular and well loves music on YouTube. So go and listen to these energetic YouTube songs on repeat in 2023.