EndSARS: SARS Shoots Man 4 Times For Refusing To Unlock His Phone In Port Harcourt [VIDEO]

Some officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have reportedly killed a young man by shooting him four times for refusing to unlock his phone In Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

BREAKINGTIMES learnt that two young men were approached by the SARS officers on the road.

While one of them was shot four times for refusing to unlock his phone, the other arrested.

The video was shared on twitter by a user identified as @dollarpresh.

@dollarpresh wrote: “SARS killed a young man in Port Harcourt yesterday because he refused to unlock his phone. They shot him 4 times. 4 fvcking times!!!!!!”

The two young men are yet to be identified at the time of filing this report.

Watch video below:

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike while condemning the the act, said SARS have become a menace to the society.

“The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable, we have and will continue to clamor for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society. #EndSARS,” the governor tweeted.

