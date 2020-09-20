Portal For The Registration Of MSMEs Seeking Survival Funds Opens Monday 

The Federal Government will on Monday open the portal for the registration of interested beneficiaries of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Survival Fund.

The Registration will commence from 10pm Monday September 21, with the educational institutions as the first category of beneficiaries to register.

In a statement by the Project Delivery Office, on Sunday in Abuja it added that it had also released the timetable for categories of businesses to register.

The statement reads;

“Nigerians interested in the Payroll Support scheme are to note that the site for registration will be open from 10 pm Monday, September 21, 2020.

“In order to ensure a seamless registration process, the Project Delivery Office (PDO) has designed a registration schedule.

“Registration for Payroll Support will start with educational institutions on Monday and will be followed with businesses in the hospitality industry on Friday, September 25 beginning from 12 A.M.

“The portal will also be open to other categories of small businesses from 12 A.M., on Monday, September 28, 2020”.

They called on persons interested in benefiting from the fund to take note of the schedule and also log on to http://www.survivalfund.ng to register for the payroll support initiative.

Breaking Times had on September 10, reported that the Federal Government launched the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, survival funds, a component of the N2.3 Trillion National Economic Sustainability Plan, NESP, designed to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the government, the SurvivalFundN was designed to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the most vulnerable MSMEs across Nigeria, targeting 1.7 million individuals and entities across Nigeria.