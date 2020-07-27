Positive Beliefs Can Win Us The Europa League Cup – Fernandes

Manchester United’s Midfield player Bruno Fernandes, has declared his intent on winning the Uefa Europa League with the club, after helping them secure a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

Fernandes scored, and was once more instrumental in the club’s 2-0 win against fellow contenders Leicester to end third in table and secure Champions league spot.

Their last game before the pandemic, saw them thrashed LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their encounter, and they will now face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir later in the quarter finals.

So far, the midfielder has a tally of 10 goals with 7 assists for the club.

According to him, “I came to Manchester United to win trophies, we need to have the belief that we can do anything and win any game. Our focus now is on the Europa League, and winning the Cup would really be a welcomed progress”.

He further added that the players are feeling positive and looking forward to next season’s Uefa Champions League Competition.