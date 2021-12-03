Role of PP 201 in Chichawatni City Politics

Arshad Farooq Butt

As the heat intensifies, so does the city’s political temperature. The main reason for this is the new political zoning. Being in the center of the city, the provincial constituency PP-201 is the most important constituency in the politics of Chichawatni. PP 201 has maintained its identity in every election. The new delimitations have had some effect on this constituency as well. In addition, the mood of the locals has changed the course of politics. Let’s take a look at the location of this constituency, short political history, political candidates and the situation in Baldia Chichawatni.

PP-201 Area in Chichawatni city

Under the new delimitation, the old provincial constituency PP-225 has been renamed to PP-201. This constituency includes the urban area under the administration of Baldia Chichawatni and the legal constituency of Kassowal in Chichawatni Tehsil. However, this constituency does not include Chak No. 15/11 L, Chak No. 39/12L, and Chak No. 39/14L in the legal constituency of Iqbal Nagar.

URBAN AREAS

Number of Votes 53,622

Ward No. 1 to 22, Chairman Rana Ajmal, Vice Chairman Malik Asghar Gulzar

Description: Block No. 1 to 19, Gaushala Ward No. 16 to 21, Shamspura, Darwishpura, Amirabad, Mehrabad, Jogi Mohalla, Bilal Ganj, Faridganj, Inside Ghalla Mandi, Rai Quarters, Lakkar Mandi, Dastgir Park, Civil Line, Christian Colony, Quarters Municipality, Ahmednagar, Marzipura, Hayatabad, Model Town, Marjan City, Ali Town, Hassan Town, TEVTA College, Hospital, Islampura, Bihar Colony, Faisal Colony, Ghafoor Town, Cheema Town, Housing Colony, Three Marla Scheme, Disposal Basti, Maqsood Town, Odd Colony, Al-Fatah Town, Shakir Colony, Babu Town, Wali Town, Gulshan-e-Harmat, Iqbal Town.

As of 2015, the total number of registered voters in urban areas administered by the municipality was 53,622. After the new constituencies, the total number of registered voters in this provincial constituency is 375,447.

PP-201 Chichawatni Political History

In the 2008 elections from this constituency, PML-Q candidate Chaudhry Arshad Jutt won by getting 36,398 votes. In second place was Rai Murtaza who contested the elections as an independent candidate and got 32,216 votes. In third place was Rana Naeem-ur-Rehman of PPP who got 6,894 votes. In fourth place was PML-N candidate Katherine Nazir who got 1706 votes.

In the 2013 general elections, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Arshad Jutt got 45,690 votes from this constituency. His opponent PTI candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal got 36,017 votes. The third candidate was Muhammad Javed Sohail of PML-Q who got 16,796 votes.

Among other candidates in the 2013 elections, PPP’s Chaudhry Shafqat Ali Cheema got 2591 votes. While Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar of Jamaat-e-Islami could get only 77 votes.

In this election, MQM also tried to gain a foothold in South Punjab. Raja Taslim Alias was the MQM candidate who got only 16 votes closing the gate of Chichawatni city for MQM.

In the 2018 general elections PTI candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal won by gettingt 66,083 votes. PML-N candidate Muhammad Hanif Jutt got 48,786 votes from this constituency. PPP’s Chaudhry Shafqat Ali Cheema got 6,985 votes.

In this election, TLP also participated and its candidate Zia ur Rehman Muhammad got 2959 votes. from MMA Gulahm Nabi Masoomi got 1589 votes.

PP 201 BY ELECTION 2018

Since PTI candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal won National Assembly and Provincial assembly seats in 2018 general elections, he had to leave the provincial assembly seat. So by election held in PP201 on 14 October 2018.

In the 2018 by elections PTI candidate Syed Samsam Shah Bukhari won by gettingt 54,699 votes. PML-N candidate Ch Muhammad Tufail Jutt got 47,675 votes from this constituency. PPP’s Chaudhry Shafqat Ali Cheema got only 1720 votes.