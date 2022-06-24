PP-202 Sahiwal VII : Election Symbols Alloted to 9 Candidates

District Election Commissioner Sahiwal SGM Shah Gilani has allotted election symbols to 9 candidates for PP-202 Sahiwal VII by-election.

PML-N candidate Malik Noman Ahmad Langarial has been alloted the symbol of lion whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar has been alloted the symbol of Bat.

Tehreek-e-Libek Pakistan candidate Umair Saleem has been alloted the symbol of crane and independent candidates Asim Nawaz has been alloted Jug, Abdul Rehman Awan has been alloted a bull, Muhammad Falak Sher. Langarial has been allotted knife, Nasir Aziz has been allotted eggplant, Naseer Qadir has been allotted tonga and Naeem Akhtar Chaudhry has been allotted goat symbol.

It should be noted that by-elections in PP-202 Sahiwal VII will be held on July 17, 2022. PP 202 comes in Chichawatni city of district Sahiwal.

