PPMC Increase Petrol Price From N138.62 To N151.56

September 2, 2020
 

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC on Wednesday increased the price for the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as Petrol from N138.62 to N151.56 per litre.

This was contatined in a statement by D.O Abalaka of PPMC , which is also a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The statement reads “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform,” PPMC said in a memo to industry stakeholders.

“To this end, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56) per litre.”

 The agency also revealed that the new price takes effect Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

