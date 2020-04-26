PrayForKano: Kano Indigenes Lament High Number Of Covid-19 Related Deaths In Kano

With the rising number of deaths coming from Kano related to Covid-19 and also rumours of a Cholera outbreak in Kano. Nigerians and Residents in Kano have called for prayers and awareness to the worsening situation in the ancient city.
Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad tweeted:
Time to drop all of our differences, excuses, come and act sincerely together as Brothers and Sisters we are #PrayForKano
I am so worried about Kano. May Allah SWT accept the souls of all our departed and grant them Jannah. This is indeed an unusual time.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 25, 2020
Another Twitter user Zainab Mahmoud @iNabmahmoud tweeted about high number of casualties coming from Kano after a Personal Investigation of hers.
Three days ago my colleagues and I decided to investigate the deaths in Kano. By day 2, we had received reports of over 100 deceased people. A large number highly suspicious for COVID 19.— Zainab Mahmoud (@iNabmahmoud) April 25, 2020
A Professor of Haematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow, Usman Yussuf expressed his displeasure with the Kano situation in a piece he titled ” Kano City Is Now The Killing Fields Of Covid-19 in Africa”.
In the article, he documented his fears about the Covid-19’s rising presence in Kano.
The Capabilities of Kano State to handle the Virus as well as Lagos state, especially in the areas of Healthcare infrastructure and Manpower in Kano state. Also the will of the Residents of Kano during this outbreak. Raising fears about the concerns and general welfare.
Professor Yussuf however recommended solutions he feels will help Kano handle the outbreak.
He recommended strong allocation of Federal Resources in fighting this Virus to be placed in Kano, making Kano the major venter of operations on Covid-19 for the Presidential Task Force.
Allocation of Medical Equipment and Manpower needed to fight the outbreak with proper record keeping and contact tracing in Kano.
Finally, an awareness campaign with social and religious leaders in Kano about the Virus.
Kano state has only one test centre which had to be suspended because it lacked the testing capabilities, which has led to NCDC reporting smaller than expected number of cases in Kano.
As at 11:55pm, 25th April, NCDC reported 4 new cases in Kano.