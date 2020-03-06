Pregnant Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom to postpone their wedding over coronavirus fears

Katy Perry has reportedly postponed her June wedding in Japan to her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old Roar singer fears the Coronavirus will cause problems for her 150 guests, according to People.

The insider added: ‘They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.’

This news comes a day after Katy Perry disclosed that they are expecting their first child by revealing her baby bump at the end of her music video ‘Never Worn White’.

Katy and Orlando who were first linked when they were spotted flirting at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, went public with their relationship in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple later separated just over a year but got back together later that year.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, the actor proposed to his long-term partner with a $5 million flower-shaped ring in front of Katy’s entire family.