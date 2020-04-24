Pregnant Woman And Her 2 Year Old Daughter Detained For Almost A Week By Delta State Police

A Pregnant woman and her 2 year old child have been detained in oghara divisional police station, Delta state since the 18th of April 2020.

According to Harrisson Gwamnishu on twitter, the said lady was detained with her daughter after she had a fight with her neighbour. Harrison further stated that the DPO denied her and her daughter bail saying she she has been charged with attempted murder.

Harrison pleaded with the Nigerian Police to look into the matter.

The Head of the Nigerian Police Force complaint response unit ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran responded almost immediately and he tweeted

“Thanks for bringing this to our notice. This will be treated now and brought before the attention of the CP on Monday, pls.”

See Harrison’s tweet below

The DPO has denied them bail saying she's been charged for attempted murder. — Harrison Gwamnishu (Behind Bars)🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HarrisonBbi18) April 24, 2020



A tracking number was also given to harrison, in order to reach him concerning the case after investigation has been initiated and concluded

Your complaint is hereby acknowledged and investigation has been initiated. Your Tracking Number is #CRU478954, Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU. — POLICE COMPLAINT (@PoliceNG_CRU) April 24, 2020