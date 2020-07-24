Premier League Football Announces September 12 As Date To Start Of New Season

The English Top Flight has recently announced that new season of Premier League Football will start September 12 and finalizes on May 23, 2021.

According to them, most of the clubs will be given a month and three weeks break to rest and recuperate well for the 2020/21 season

“What it then connotes is that clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Wolves if they were to succeed on getting to finals of the Uefa Champions League or say Europa League, they will have just three weeks to prepare for the season ahead”, they stated.

Premier League Shareholders who assembled through a statement, collectively agreed on kick starting the 2020/21 league campaign in September 12, while adding that the last game will take place on 23 May 2021.

The English League also confirmed that the Championship, first and second league will be starting the same weekend.

According to them, starting September further interpretes that the matches will be played behind closed doors, since spectators are not expected to return until 1st October on basis of distanced positioning in the stadium.