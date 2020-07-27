Present Proof Of Contract Procurement From NDDC By Me – Manager To Ojougboh

A Delta South senatorial district Senator, James Manager, has recently debunked the alleged claim labelling him as a contract recipient by the acting Executive Director, projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh; asking him to show evidence.

Following the acting Executive Director Ojougboh’s visit to the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien preceding launch of N450million equipment fund subsidized by the NDDC, where he pointed out the lawmaker as one of the beneficiaries of the contract.

Responding, Senator Manager through a statement on Monday said that none of the company owned by him has ever collected government contracts for execution anywhere in the World.

According to him, “Since the end of my tenure in 2015 where I was the chairman of Niger Delta committee to the Senate, I have never for once played visit to NDDC base of operations in Port Harcourt at any other of its branches around the globe”.

“My company has never been awarded contract from NDDC. There are consequences for every actions, so people seeking to tarnish and besmirch my reputation should really be carefully”, he warned.

“To the interest of entire public, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh and other persons with ulterior motives should therefore provide concrete evidence of payments they said were made, company names, proposed jobs as well as company directors as contained in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)”, he noted.

In related development, the Ijaw Youth Council Leaders of Thought, headed by Chairman Okporu Augustine, lauded the senate over the position and decision it took on the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC.

The youths through a statement, commended the senate by saying that “they are in complete support over the disbandment of IMC by the senate”.

They further said that it is quite disheartening and wicked that the leaders are well aware of happenings in Niger Delta, and yet they are still intent on clearing all and leaving the people to suffer. We on this note call on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the NDDC board from the watch of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs back to the Presidency.