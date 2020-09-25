Presidency Clarifies Plan To Construct Rail Line Linking Kano To Niger Republic

Spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu, has insisted that Nigeria is not building a rail line into the Republic of Niger.

The Federal Government this week approved a $1,959,744,723.71 contract for the rail line, connect at least seven cities in Nigeria and one city in Niger Republic.

The move has, however, been met with huge backlash.

But, in a series of tweets on Thursday, Shehu clarified the rail line will stop at the designated border point.

The president’s aide said this was part of an agreement reached between both nations in 2015.

In his words:

“Nigeria isn’t building a rail line into Niger, but only to the designated Border point.

“An agreement between Nigeria and Niger in 2015, coordinated by the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation has a plan for “Kano-Katsina-Maradi Corridor Master Plan, (K2M)” as it is called.

“Going by this, the two nations would each build a rail track to meet at the border town of Maradi.

“The objective of the rail is the harnessing of raw materials, mineral resources and agricultural produce.

“When completed, it will serve domestic industries and play the role of a viable transportation backbone to the West African subregion, starting with the neighboring Niger Republic for their export and import logistic chain.”

