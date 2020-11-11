Presidency Misfires, Shuts Down Wrong Company In Attempt To Muzzle Enough Is Enough | #EndSARS

In an attempt to muzzle Enough Is Enough, a prominent civic group based in Lagos, for lending a major voice in the recent #EndSARS campaign, the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has deregistered another organization.

On Tuesday, the deletion was announced, with allegations the group deviated from its declared purpose in registration document.

According to the CAC, “Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

“The above section provides amongst others that the Commission has the power to cancel the registration of a Business Name where the name is deceptive or objectionable.

“The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

“Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them.”

The personal assistant to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also tweeted: “The CAC Nigeria has cancelled the registration of the Business Name ‘Enough is Enough’ with immediate effect. The EiE which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time, the CAC tweeted.”

But, checks by BREAKINGTIMES revealed that the targeted organization was registered as “The EiE Project Ltd/Gte” and not “Enough is Enough”.

This was confirmed in a tweet by the organization. See below:

Enough is Enough Nigeria aka

EiE Nigeria aka EiE

is registered as:

"The EiE Project Ltd/Gte".

A big thank you to those who have reached out & spoken up for us!

A luta continua! Vitória é certa!#EiEat10#EiEFootprints#OfficeOfTheCitizen#OnePerson #EndSARS #SoroSoke pic.twitter.com/88UV9HyMB6 — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) November 10, 2020

The company has emerged in recent years as a formidable force in the civil society, supporting social and economic rights of Nigerians.

Enough is Enough was a major voice in the recent #EndSARS campaign, which has continued to sustain attacks from the Buhari administration.