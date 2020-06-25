APC Crisis: Presidency Recognizes Giadom As National Chairman… Buhari To Attend NEC Meeting

The Presidency has Recognised Victor Giadom as the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In affirming of this, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, will also attend the National Executive Council of the APC called by Giadom to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the Ruler on Media and Publicity, confirmed this on Wednesday, in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle.

Buhari has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned, according to Shehu.

The presidential spokesman noted that the Ruler has determined that the law is on the side of Giadom as acting national chairman.

Shehu explained that his principal hopes that governors and leaders of the National Assembly will also join the virtual meeting today.

Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 24, 2020

In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 24, 2020

With this development, it appears the Ruler has dumped the suspended chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and the party’s National Working Committee.

Recall that following Oshiomhole’s suspension, the party’s NWC had announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting chairman while Giadom also declared himself as the acting chairman.