Presidency: State, Law Enforcement Must Ensure Movement of Essential Goods

The Presidency has drawn attention to reports that trucks offering essential services are being delayed at state border checkpoints.
In a letter signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
The Presidency urged that restrictions of movement don’t apply to vehicles transporting essential commodities needed to survive the outbreak.
The country cannot afford a situation where agricultural products are being left to rot in trucks held at various checkpoints
The Presidency also included pharmaceutical products, fuel, agricultural products and courier services as essentials.
Drivers who transport the basic essentials were also advised to have the basic protective gears from face masks to hand sanitizers.
#StopTheNCDCBill: Nigerians Complain About Bill to Strengthen NCDC – Complaints on Forceful Vaccination