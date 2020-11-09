Presidency Vows Support For Okonjo-Iweala – Garba Shehu

The Presidency has assured that Nigeria will continue giving its unshaking support to ensure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wins the race to become Director-General World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This was disclosed in an interview with the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu

The Presidency through Mr Garba Shehu stated that no stone will be left unturned as Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala moves to make history.

The spokesperson added that President Buhari has been reaching out to world leaders on the matter.

“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders, at some point, Ngozi had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them, some to thank for being so strong in their support, some may be to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this,” Mr Shehu said.

Though the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was not certain if Buhari had recently spoken to President Donald Trump regarding Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, he, however, noted that the Buhari-led government is determined to see that she (Okonjo-Iweala) will be the first African to be the Director-General at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)