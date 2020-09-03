President Buhari Approves Release Of 30,000 Tons Of Maize

As part of strategic measures to ease the spiraling of food prices in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of maize from the national reserves.

This was contained in a tweet shared the president’s official Twitter handle, on Thursday.

The tweet reads:

“To ease the current high cost of poultry production, I have approved the release of 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves, to animal feed producers.

“We are very mindful of the challenge of high food prices, at a time when the economy is already in a slowdown caused by the global coronavirus situation, and are doing everything in our power to bring down the prices of food items across the country.

“Let me assure Nigerians that this situation of spiraling food prices will be a transient one.

“We are also engaging with food producers associations and groups to tackle the issue of exploitative behaviour by middlemen and other actors, which is one of the factors responsible for the high food prices being experienced.”

