President Buhari Arrives Mali On Peace Mission

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside five other Heads of State in the West African Region have arrived Bamako Mali’s capital for a peace mission.

Buhari will be meeting with fellow leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, led by President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic for consultations towards finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in Mali.

Buhari while in Bamako will join Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, Macky Sall of Senegal, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to meet Malian stakeholders to discuss how they can help restore peace to the country.

There has been an unresolved crisis in Mali as the people have called for the resignation of its President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita who has been in power since 2013 and is now 75 years old.

The country has witnessed several protest on some of which have led to a clash between protesters and the security forces resulting in multiple deaths.

Protesters are calling for Keita’s resignation as well as for the National Assembly to be dissolved.

They have said that the parliamentary election that took place was not a legitimate election, hence should be cancelled.

The regional body ECOWAS is now set on a mediation tour to see how they can restore peace in Mali.