President Buhari Condoles With Kuwait On Death Of Ruler; Congratulates New Emir

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari late Wednesday expressed condolences on the death of Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President in his statement, went on to congratulate the newly installed Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who replaced his deceased half brother today.

President Buhari said:

“I commiserate with the government and people of the State of Kuwait over the transition of the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The thoughts of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are with the Kuwaitis at this moment.

“Let me also congratulate the new Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. I urge him to build on the commendable legacy of his predecessor and deepen existing relations between Kuwait and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF Head, Henrietta Fore described the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as an ‘extraordinary humanitarian’, while sympathizing with Kuwaiti citizens.

“With great sadness we received the news of the passing of H.H Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Amir of Kuwait”, she said Wednesday.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people and Government of Kuwait for the loss of an extraordinary humanitarian leader”.

Kuwait on Wednesday saw the swearing in of its new Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, after his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah, died in the US at the age of 91.

AFP reports that Sheikh Nawaf was visibly emotional as he addressed the National Assembly a day after the death of the emir, an acclaimed diplomat and mediator who ruled for 14 years.

“The precious confidence that the people of Kuwait have entrusted in us will be guarded with our lives,” the 83-year-old said after taking the oath of office.

Sheikh Nawaf pledged allegiance to the nation, in the address before lawmakers, even as the remains of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah a

were expected to arrive in Kuwait City Wednesday, on a flight from Minnesota where he had been undergoing treatment in hospital since July.

According to the royal court, the funeral will be “restricted to the emir’s relatives” in a bid designed to avoid large crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has already begun a 40-day period of national mourning.

Sheikh Sabah was reputed to be a shrewd, unshakeable leader who helped steer his country through the 1990 Iraqi invasion, crashes in global oil markets and upheavals in parliament and on the streets.