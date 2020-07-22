President Buhari Departs For Mali On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Abuja on Thursday for Bamako Mali’s capital on a peace mission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who disclosed this in a statement said the President is expected to be in Mali for one day.

Adesina explained that the trip had become necessary following feedback by ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday depart for Bamako, Republic of Mali on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The Nigerian President and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

“Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire are expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.

“Former President Jonathan was at the State House in company with President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, on Tuesday to brief President Buhari on the unfolding situation in Mali, necessitating the visit of ECOWAS leaders to consolidate on the agreements reached by various parties.”

There has been ongoing crisis in Mali as the people have are calling for the resignation of the President.

In the course of the protest Police officials had killed some protesters which had made the situation worse to a point that the regional body ECOWAS had to step in.