President Buhari Expresses Worry Over Frequent Accidents On Public Roads

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the concern of his administration over the frequent explosion of fuel tankers on public roads.

The president was reacting to the recent explosion that claimed lives of residents of Oshigbudu community in Agatu Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

A fuel tanker had on Sunday, exploded at the residential area of the community, leading to the death of about 12 persons with shops, vehicles and houses razed down.

Reacting to this development, in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with the state government.

He also commiserated with families of victims and those who lost their properties during the inferno.

According to the statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion that left several people dead in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.”

While noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, Buhari called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures; and these rules should be enforced without fear or favour.

“I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas. Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this,” Garba quoted the president to have said.