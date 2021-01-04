President Buhari Mourns Former UNILAG VC, Prof. Ibidapo-Obe

By Seun Adeuyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the academia over the death of ex-Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday, titled, “President Buhari mourns former UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.”

President Buhari was quoted as condoling with family members and friends of the deceased.

According to the statement, “The President affirms that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with a distinguished career.

“President Buhari condoles with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun State. The President prays for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family.”

TheBreakingTimes reports that the former University don, who passed away on Sunday, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science,

Prof. Ibidapo-Obe attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

The deceased was born on July 5 1949; married to Olusola and has four children.