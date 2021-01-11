President Buhari Must Place Travel Ban On Trump – MURIC

By Adejumo Enock

The Muslim Rights Concern group, (MURIC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to place a travel ban on the United States President, Donald Trump and allies over the recent invasion of the Capitol building.

Recall that thousand of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, protesting that the President was robbed of the last conducted election in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola on Sunday.

The Muslim Group who described the incident as a “debacle” stated that the events surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the role played by the U.S. president is least expected from the country.

The statement in part reads, “We must tell America to its face that tyranny is colour blind and dictators can emerge from the least expected places on earth,” the controversial Islamic figure said in his treatise”.

“There is no country which is occupied by angels only, least of all America. We call on FG to place travel ban on outgoing President Donald Trump and his key allies,” Mr. Akintola added. “It is hoped that other African countries will key into the idea. It just has to be on record that once upon a time, America produced a tyrant, a bully and an insurrectionist”. The statement reads.