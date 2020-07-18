President Buhari Names Agbor Railway Complex After Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the Railway Complex in Agbor, Delta State after former President, Goodluck Jonathan.



Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, disclosed this on his twitter handle.



Ogunlesi while quoting the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said said the Agbor Railway Station will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex.

BREAKING | President @MBuhari has approved the naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor – the operational hub of #ItakpeWarriRail Line – after former President @GEJonathan. It will be known as the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex — Minister of Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) July 18, 2020

The project implemented by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, was started by Jonathan’s administration.

The railway complex in Agbor is the centre of operation which connects the Itakpe-Warri rail line. It is joined by Benin to Onitsha rail, among other segments of the country.

The rail line is part of the Lagos-Calabar coastal railway project, which cuts across most states in the south-east and south-south.