President Buhari Praises Muhammad-Bande Following His Tenure As President of the 74th UNGA74 Session

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, following his successful tenure as the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General (UNGA74) 2019-2020.

Official spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu Monday said a formal letter of commendation was addressed to Prof. Muhammad-Bande, by the President, who described his tenure as “triumphant”.

President Buhari is quoted to have said:

“Your performance in the last one year as President of the General Assembly has made Nigeria exceptionally proud, and I wish to pay glowing tributes to you for your huge achievements as Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (UN). By this stellar performance, you have made history for Nigeria and indeed for the whole of Africa.”

President Buhari also noted that the Permanent Representative “played a cardinal role by giving impetus to a number of UN global initiatives, one of which is advancing the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in poverty eradication, zero hunger and quality education,” stressing that “realizing these goals remains the objective of all developing countries.”

According to the President, “In spite of all the challenges that pre-existed your tenure in office and those posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, marking the most trying time in the history of the UN, you were relentless in pursuing the agenda you set out as President of the General Assembly (PGA) and remained committed to the ideals of the UN. You have acquitted yourself quite admirably.

“The Government and People of Nigeria note with satisfaction, the accolades given you as unifier and voice of moderation at the UN, especially in these troubled times.”

He also acknowledged Professor Muhammad-Bande’s “achievements in multilateralism, and making Nigeria and Africa proud,” while wishing him success in all his future endeavours.