President Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the ongoing virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.



The meeting which is held at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa started at 10am also has the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.



Also present in the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.



About six Ministers are present in the meeting while the others joined virtually.

More details later.