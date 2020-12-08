President Buhari sacks NDE Director General

By Brangyet Kabien

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu who announced this on Tuesday said that the directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr President.

The sacked director-general has been having a running battle with the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity over the engagement of the 1000 workers in each of the 774 local government areas of the federation.