President Buhari Says No Past Government Did What He’s Doing With Limited Resources

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, in his nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 60th independence, took a swipe at his successors in office, saying they did not do what his administration is doing with limited resources.

Buhari specifically called out those who were in charge of the country between 1999 and 2015 when he took over.

He said they presided over the near destruction of the country.

In his words, “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources. We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

“Those in the previous governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticise our efforts. In the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umar Yaradua and former President Goodluck Jonathan were in charge of the country during the period mentioned.