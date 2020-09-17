President Buhari Signs Police Bill 2020 Into Law

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Police Bill, 2020.

This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday.

According to Adesina, in a memo dated September 16, 2020, Buhari communicated his assent to the National Assembly through the Clerk of the legislature.

The new Law repeals Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force.

The Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other federal government key institutions and enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities.

According to the presidency, it “creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”