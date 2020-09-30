President Buhari To Address Nigerians On Occasion Of Independence Anniversary

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Thursday, October 1st, as part of activities to commemorate the country’s 60th year of independence.

This development was relayed in a tweet by the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad.

“UPDATE: As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President @MBuhari will address the nation by 7AM, tomorrow, October 1, 2020. NTA, FRCN and other local television and radio stations will broadcast. #NigeriaAt60”, he stated.

