President Buhari to Commission NCDMB 17-Storey Headquarters in Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday next week commission the newly completed 17-storey headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) located at Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This was revealed in a press release on Friday, by the NCDMB, informing that Buhari will perform the commissioning virtually after undertaking a virtual tour of the Nigerian Content edifice, together with other accompanying facilities-the 1000-Seater Capacity Auditorium Four-Level Car Park and 10 megawatts gas-fired Independent Power Plant at Elebele.

The power plant was constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and according to the statement, will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Board at Emeyal 1, Bayelsa State and select structures in the state.

Providing details of the event, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Wabote Simbi explained that a part of the event will be held in Yenagoa.

He indicated that the Head, Ministry of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva will lead the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCgroup), Malam Mele Kyari and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to participate in the event on site.

He also hinted that most of the invited dignitaries will be given opportunity to join President Buhari via the Zoom virtual meeting platform where they would witness the commissioning of the buildings.

Engr. Simbi also confirmed that the Board had concluded arrangements for live telecast of the event on several national television platforms from 11.30am as well as on the Board’s social media platforms, to create ample opportunities for members of the public to witness the event.

The ultra-modern Nigerian Content Tower was started in 2015, executed by an indigenous company, Megastar Technical & Construction using mostly locally sourced materials and labour.

The project has reportedly generated over 250 direct and indirect jobs and created vast opportunities for artisanal skill development.

