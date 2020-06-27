President Buhari To Officiate Launch Of Interstate Pipeline Project On June 30

President Muhammadu Buhari announced Saturday that the virtual flag off for the construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline will hold on Tuesday June 30.

The proposed Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline is a section of a trans Nigerian pipeline (TNGP) with a capacity to transport about 2.2 Bcf/d of gas.

According to the Presidency, the pipeline will originate from Ajaokuta– traversing the following States; Kogi, Abuja Niger, Kaduna and terminating at Kano.

President Buhari noted that the project will facilitate the development of three base Independent Power Plants (IPPS) in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, further stirring the development of gas based industries along Nigeria’s corridors and beyond.

The Presidential flag-off of the pipeline will hold simultaneously at Ajaokuta, Kogi state and Rigachikun, Kaduna state.

AKK Gas Pipeline project flagoff, by President @MBuhari, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. pic.twitter.com/2jrqaHasdr — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 27, 2020