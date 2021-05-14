President Buhari’s Son-in-law Declared Wanted Over $65m ‘Fraud’

Gimba Yau Kumo, son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over an alleged $65 million fraud.

This was contained in a notice published on Thursday, by the anti-graft commission.

The notice which was signed by Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the commission said Kumo is declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina state.

The ICPC said: “The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

In April, Kumo was summoned by the senate committee on public accounts to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank.