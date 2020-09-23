President Donald Trump Says He Will Announce His S’Court Nominee On Saturday

President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, yesterday said he will name a nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA”.

Ginsburg died last week Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her death has set off a bitter fight as Democrats push to ensure the former leader of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court is not replaced by another conservative Trump nominee.

Trump said Monday his nominee should receive a full Senate vote before the Nov. 3 presidential election.