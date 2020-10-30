President @MBuhari Condoles With Burkina Faso President Over Father’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the President of Burkina Faso, Marc Christian Kabore and the nation following the demise of his father, Bila Charles Kabore, who died at the age of 90 years.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the President on Thursday evening spoke with Kabore to commiserate with him.

Buhari said: “I am deeply pained and saddened to hear of the death of your beloved and respected father. He was an outstanding leader who cared for all. His life was devoted towards the progress of the Burkinabe nation and its people. May God give you, the family and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, please accept our heartfelt condolences. May God repose his soul,” said the President.

The President added that the deceased was a distinguished Burkinabe, who served as Minister of Finance in the 60s, board member of the country’s Central Bank and at one time, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).