President @MBuhari Condoles With Greece, Turkey Over Earthquake

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, condoled with his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Recep Erdogan; and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, over the cases of earthquake in their countries that left behind many casualties.

This was disclosed in statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In the statement titled, ‘President Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake’, Shehu quoted President Buhari as commiserating with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones.

The president was also said to have sympathised with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives, while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

Shehu quoted him as saying, “The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster.”