President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Price, For Facilitating Peace Deal Between Israel And UAE, Others

President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, following the peace deal he brokered between Israel and The United Arab Emirates, UAE.

Tybring-Gjedde explained that he is not a big supporter of trump, but believes he has made historic peace during his presidency.



He said, “No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I nominated Trump on Wednesday for the 2021 prize, that Donald Trump meets the criteria.

“It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the U.S. President.

“I don’t agree with all of Trump’s policies but he did a good job also Inn the reconciliation between North and South Korea.

Any lawmaker serving in a national legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize” he added.

Trump also facilitated a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo.