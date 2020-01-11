Presidential Fleet Not For Hanan’s Photography Trip, PDP Tells Nigerian ruler

…Urges The regime to Apologise For Abuse of Office The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states that Nigerian ruler directly abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruption by detailing the officially restricted the presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, reportedly, for her private photography event in Bauchi state. The party describes the action as provocative, condemnable, completely improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of millions of Nigerians, particularly, the youths, who look up to Mr. President for integrity, uprightness and respect for rules. The PDP holds that the development is a strong pointer to the recklessness that pervades the Buhari Presidency and the indefensible annexation of our national assets and resources for illegal private use.
National Publicity Secretary
