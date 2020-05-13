Press Release: Northern Governors Forum Congratulates New CoS, Professor Gambari

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, over his appointment as the new Chief of Staff by Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari.

In statement signed on Wednesday, May 13, by Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, ANIPR, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong described the appointment of the accomplished diplomat and Administrator as most deserving and timely.

Lalong said, “We are delighted with this opportunity that Mr. President has given Prof. Gambari to serve the nation. The Professor comes into the job with huge experience and knowledge on governance and service, which we believe will enable him perform well.

“As Northern Governors, we assure him of our support and prayers as he takes on this very important role”.

The Governors also commended the Nigerian Ruler for his choice of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff,saying his vast knowledge in administration both at home and abroad will assist the Nigerian Ruler in delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Gambari’s appointment was announced by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, today at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting.