Prince Harry and Megan Markle are done being “Senior Members” of Britain’s royal family



Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex have announced their plan to step back as “senior members” of Britain’s royal family.

They shared a statement on Wednesday, on their official Instagram page. Announcing that they will be transitioning away from their roles as “senior” royals, and will begin splitting their time between the U.K. and North America in 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess said in the statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They made the announcement after Harry, Meghan and their infant son, Archie, Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, were absent from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations while spending “extended family time” with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Canada over the 2019 holiday season.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement said.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity” The Duke and Duchess added.

Fans of the couple seem to love their decision, as the internet is buzzing with applause from their fans saying that the Duke and Duchess are living their best life and they are down for it.