Prince Harry holds first public engagement since announcing he’s stepping back from royal duties

It was a fairly standard event for Harry, who watched as children from a local school offer a rugby demonstration on the Buckingham Palace grounds. Though ordinary, it marked the first time Harry had taken on a public engagement since announcing last week that he and his wife Meghan needed a change. He joked with the kids and shook hands — offering flashes of the beaming smile that has made him one of the most popular members of the House of Windsor. He ignored a journalist's question about ongoing discussions on his future. "Look after the grass though, yeah?" he said to the children before retreating into his grandmother's house. "Otherwise I'll get in trouble."